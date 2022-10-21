MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.