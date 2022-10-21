MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 502 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 75.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 36,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

ALB opened at $255.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

