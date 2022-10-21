ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 131.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.45.

ASML Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $437.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.33. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The firm has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

