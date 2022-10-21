Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 152.0% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Stephens decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

