Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $87.24 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.47.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

