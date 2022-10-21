Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 7,018 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY opened at $329.07 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total transaction of $1,189,947.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at $34,730,817,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

