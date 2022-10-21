Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 184,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

