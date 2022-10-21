Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $727,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,357,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,907,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

