Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,784,000 after purchasing an additional 786,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 429,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 196.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 76,677 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $12.10 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $781.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 90.67%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

