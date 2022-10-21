First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $696,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 29.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,395.13.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,258.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,201.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2,131.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.