Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $45,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $113.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.14. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

