First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.4% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.