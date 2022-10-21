Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,608 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 75,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

