Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 933,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.4 %

RY opened at $88.37 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.