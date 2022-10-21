Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cognex by 6.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $15,065,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.