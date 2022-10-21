Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,081,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $462,262,000 after purchasing an additional 599,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

