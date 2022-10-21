Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $355.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.01. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

