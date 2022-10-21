Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 89.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 217 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $197.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

