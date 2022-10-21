Tobam Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tobam boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $197.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

