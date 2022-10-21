The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $269.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.77. The company has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

