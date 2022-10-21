FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

