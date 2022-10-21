Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.61.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.