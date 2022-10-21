Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.13.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,096 shares of company stock worth $44,078,011. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $224.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

