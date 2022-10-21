Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 126.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 32.2% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BSTZ opened at $16.95 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

