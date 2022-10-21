Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in General Dynamics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $237.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

