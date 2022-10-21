Parallel Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in HP by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.57 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.