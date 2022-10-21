Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $141.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

