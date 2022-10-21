Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 364 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE CARR opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.