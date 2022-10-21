Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on A shares. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

A opened at $125.94 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

