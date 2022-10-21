MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $280.82 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.83.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.