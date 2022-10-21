Lincoln National Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

QUAL opened at $106.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.05.

