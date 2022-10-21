MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

