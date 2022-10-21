Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $312.17 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

