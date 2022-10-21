Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $214.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.04.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.