Brown Advisory Inc. Has $18.29 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

