Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,297 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

