Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $18.88 Million Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,877,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.51% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 333,402 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 724,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

