Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $188.98 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.