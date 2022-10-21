CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $20,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.01 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

