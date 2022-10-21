Brown Advisory Inc. Has $22.20 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DD opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.