Brown Advisory Inc. Has $24.29 Million Stock Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,220,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $24,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 370,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $58,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,246,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,769,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $271,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $58,317.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,769,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,313 shares of company stock valued at $786,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

