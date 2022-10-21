Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

