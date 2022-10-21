Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,253 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.93% of Getty Realty worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Getty Realty by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 135,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 53,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Getty Realty Profile

