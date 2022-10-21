Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.66% of Helen of Troy worth $25,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,584,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.