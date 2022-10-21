Brown Advisory Inc. Has $26.40 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $26,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $76.43 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.02). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

