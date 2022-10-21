Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,858 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $26,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 39,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $33.79 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

