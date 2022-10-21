Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $282.23 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.43.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

