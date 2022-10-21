Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,046 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.09% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,575 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.06 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $199.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.87 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 15.97%. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.33 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

