Brown Advisory Inc. Has $30.79 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $30,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $100.77 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

