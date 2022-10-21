Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $546,000 Investment in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFIX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,611,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $81.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $81.61.

